The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
- Eric M. Roberts, 37, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Jessica Runyan, 40, 200 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 p.m. Domestic battery.
- Crystal M. Irvin, 38, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:50 p.m. Domestic battery.
- Amber N. Baysinger, 36, no address available. Booked 8:18 p.m. Failure to appear and criminal trespass.
- Jackson D. Breitweiser, 20, 6400 block of North County Road 200 East, Brazil. Booked 9:16 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Rashad A. Owens, 29, 600 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, intimidation, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
- Christina M. Collins, 44, 100 block of North Cold Springs Road, Bloomfield. Booked 10:46 p.m. Small claims.
Sunday
- Zachary E. Miller, 25, 100 block of South Fourth Street, Clinton. Booked 1:26 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
- Brent D. Cooper, 45, 6100 block of Birch Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
- Caylin J. Walker, 34, 2100 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Criminal recklessness and false reporting.
- Sean C. Emmons, 50, 100 block of Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 7:22 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
- Dennis L. Leek, 34, 1100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
- Joshua L. Johnson, 33, 1100 block of North Vandalia, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- James D. Crowley, 59, 2200 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- Deward E. Philpott, 54, 1500 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
- Juliet R. Johnson, 29, no address available. Booked 4:04 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Thomas E. Dycus Jr., 42, 600 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Failure to appear (three counts).
- Mranda K. Smith, 36, no address available. Booked 5:21 p.m. Failure to appear.
- Ricardo A. Hutchins, 41, no address available. Booked 6:04 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
- Steve E. Sprague, 58, no address available. Booked 7:50 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Monday
- Melvin L. Graham, 42, 200 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 a.m. Conversion.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
