The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Jesse C. Wyrick, 29, 100 block of Windsor Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 a.m. Burglary.
• Kenneth G. Pettus, 28, 1700 block of Garfield, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Justin C. Hurtt, 32, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 p.m. Theft and possession of marijuana.
• Harley L. Seeling, 21, 10 block of West Riggy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Jessica V. Baker, 36, 500 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 p.m. Battery, and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
Monday
• Leonard M. Atterson, 35, 100 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Tommie W. Bolden, 28, 1600 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:03 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Ashton J. Bennett, 19, 2900 block of South 131, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Madison P. Hancock, 21, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 p.m. Auto theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Durend M. Randall, 38, 1900 block of U.S. 40, Greencastle. Booked 2:45 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.
• Dylan A. Jackson, 22, 2800 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:50 p.m. Dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and dealing in marijuana.
• Paul J. Blitz, 32, 600 block of South Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Larry D. Harris, 36, 1400 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, possession of paraphernalia, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Breanna M. Hancock, 24, 7100 block of East Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 p.m. Criminal trespass and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Tuesday
• Michael W. Hinkle, 32, 900 block of U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 a.m. Residential entry and criminal conversion.
• Quante J. Riley, 25, 4800 block of Grant Street, Gary. Booked 12:07 a.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.
• Buddy A. Williams, 32, no address available. Booked 12:26 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, criminal trespass and theft.
• Cory J. Kennedy, 59, 1300 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jacob A. Johnson, 28, 4200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:23 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Terrence Jackson, 56, 1500 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 a.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, escape from lawful detention and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
