Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 31, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Payton A. Wilson, 20, 1300 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 a.m. Failure to appear and robbery (two counts).
• Stuart J. Macpherson, 67, no address available. Booked 1:03 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Elias J. Garrett, 21, 1300 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 p.m. Robbery and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.
• Mason D. Coffin, 27, no address available. Booked 3:01 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Trevor L. Morgan, 33, Bunker Hill. Booked 3:28 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possessing a look-alike substance, possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, neglect of a dependent, dealing in methamphetamine (two counts), possessing two or more chemical reagents or precursors with intent to manufacture controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael A. Smith, 35, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of stolen property.
• Ramona L. Smith, 34, 100 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Travis H. Whitehead, 32, 3400 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Battery, domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Jonathan M. Hall, 29, 1400 block of Lottckis Corner Road, Elizabeth. Booked 6:05 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Michael W. Shafer, 52, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday
• Lenard D. Romine, 54, 900 block of East Harrold Drive, Lewis. Booked 5:47 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert Greene, 27, 800 block of North Ninth Street, Clinton. Booked 5:49 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Christifer L. Roberts, 25, 5200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Larry W. Denbo, 51, 1400 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Marco P. Zanandrea, 40, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• Kara L. Cronkhite, 38, 700 block of Eastheap, Farmersburg. Booked 4:13 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• John R. Lattin, 28, 1600 block of North Stop 18 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:03 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Stephen J. Dowd, 53, 100 block of North 11th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 p.m. Theft, conversion, theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Michael C. Schmidt, 33, 900 block of South Section Street, Sullivan. Booked 10:27 p.m. Operating with expired plates and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Sunday
• September L. Russell, 29, 100 block of North 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 a.m. Auto theft.
• Rico R. Spillers, 27, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• Branch A. Joy, 21, 3200 block of South Westwood Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 2 a.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery.
• Anthony Clayton Jr., 28, 100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:36 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Clint D. Lawson, 32, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.