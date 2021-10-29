Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 30, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Glen L. Green, 67, 1100 block of Angle Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Mahogany S. James, 26, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:49 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Natalie R. Buchanan, 18, 10 block of South 16th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Ciara J. Bland, 30, no address available. Booked 1:01 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Devin D. Conder, 34, 1200 block of South 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 3:01 p.m. Aggravated battery; possession of methamphetamine; habitual traffic violator; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Kaleb E. Stoner, 20, 100 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 p.m. Intimidation (three counts).
• Derrik M. Sheridan, 36, 1600 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Alen W. Wilkinson, 52, 1700 block of East Lewisville Road, Quincy. Booked 3:20 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Christopher M. Snodgrass, 24, 9600 block of Spur Line Court, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kelcey L. Sells, 28, 1700 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Collin J. Thomas, 25, 1900 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Friday
• Charles Atkinson, 38, 600 block of Cunot Cateraic, Poland. Booked 12:10 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Ashley L. Corbin, 31, 1500 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:38 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; conversion; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• David R. White, 58, 7700 block of East Red Cherry Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; neglect of a dependent; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Timothy J. Crabb, 30, 1100 block of South Roget, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.