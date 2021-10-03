Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 3, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Paul D. Dillingham, 44, 2100 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Bradley A. Hild, 23, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 p.m. Forgery.
• Michael C. Dixon, 70, 300 block of South Indiana 59, Rockville. Booked 3:41 p.m. Possessing/receiving stolen property.
• La Shawna J. Phillips, 43, 10 block of South Fifth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Thomas J. Hausler, 56, 700 block of South 18th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Charles A. Compton, 56, 200 block of Locust Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:47 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Dalton R. Deweese, 24, 700 block of East Marley Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:33 p.m. Out-of-county warrant (two counts); operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of methamphetamine; possession of legend drug or precursor; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tiara K. Dees, 29, 4200 block of Lake Street, Bridgman, Mich. Booked 8:53 p.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Shelby N. Deweese, 28, 1200 block of East Indiana 46, Brazil. Booked 9:18 p.m. Possession of legend drug or precursor; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Shane M. Dunn, 26, no address available. Booked 9:35 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Sandrea L. Delp, 37, 1100 block of Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 p.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender and resisting law enforcement.
• Andrew S. Graves, 48, 100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:25 p.m. Criminal trespass, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Paul W. Koester, 61, no address available. Booked 10:41 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Bobby L. Seeley, 40, 1000 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Saturday
• Micah Thomas, 20, 200 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Ronney Toomer, 57, 10 block of West Honey Creek Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Alexandria M. Reeher, 32, 400 block of South Davis, Clinton. Booked 2:29 a.m. Battery against public safety official, disorderly conduct, other (not classified) (two counts) and public intoxication.
• Samantha L. Dickerson, 29, 1900 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Brian M. Baker, 43, 200 block of Seabury, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 p.m. Escape from lawful detention and dealing in controlled substance.
• Phillip A. Foster, 26, 1600 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Phoenix A. Colyer, 19, 800 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Karma R. Hoffman, 21, 200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Court order.
• Julien J. Popoff, 24, 100 block of North 35th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Ashley J. Waltermire, 31, 3800 block of South Hampton, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Conversion, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Michael A. Whitaker, 45, 1800 block of Voorhees Street, Brazil. Booked 9:23 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Charles Byers, 71, 3200 block of North Temple Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 10:54 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Sunday
• Robert L. Goodman, 20, 1800 block of East Southern Manor Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 a.m. Domestic battery; conversion; carrying a handgun without a license; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Bottis D. Shelton, 23, 1200 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:52 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and false reporting.
• Bradley J. Shassere, 51, 10 block of Pear Tree Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 a.m. Intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Kale J. Booth, 22, 1400 block of North U.S. Highway, Rosedale. Booked 4:29 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; visiting a common nuisance; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kevin M. Massey, 53, 2700 block of East Northwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:40 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
