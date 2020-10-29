Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 29, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Vicki L. McBride, 48, 900 block of Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Leonard J. Fields Jr., 19, no address available. Booked 1:17 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
• Alicia M. Parks, 40, 2400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and invasion of privacy.
• Farzaneh M. Mays, 30, 200 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:36 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• Erica S. Gamsby, 26, no address available. Booked 7:31 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe (two counts), criminal trespass, conversion, disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Andrew L. Butts, 24, 2700 block of West Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:54 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Kelly J. Fitzsimmons, 43, 3300 block of East Haythorne, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 p.m. Conversion.
• Vicki L. Collins, 55, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Summerlyn Bullock, 19, 2700 block of Anna Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 9:38 p.m. Domestic battery.
Thursday
• Dwight Sargent, 45, 800 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 a.m. Theft (two counts).
• Oliver L. Ellington, 35, 4800 block of David Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:05 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Chelsea C. Lee, 44, 2200 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 a.m. Possession of marijuana and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
