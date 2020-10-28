Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 28, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Hickory L. Smith, 29, 400 block of East County Road 1500 North, Brazil. Booked 9:24 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Brandon M. Roberts, 21, 100 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and pointing a firearm.
• Lindsey M. Freeman, 29, 100 block of West Trinity Avenue, Clinton. Booked 12:16 p.m. Residential entry, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Timothy Hobbs, 21, 700 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kimberly M. White, 53, 9700 block of East Terry Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 p.m. Disorderly conduct and intimidation.
• Jeremy M. Figg, 37, 700 block of East Beech, Sullivan. Booked 11:38 p.m. Counterfeiting, identity deception and check deception.
Tuesday
• Rickey D. Joy, 37, 4100 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 a.m. Conversion.
• Timothy R. Hartwell, 61, 2800 block of South Sixth Place, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jonathan M. Edwards, 35, 200 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 a.m. Intimidation.
• Andres Broner, 21, 3800 block of Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 1:16 p.m. Domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Jason Custer, 31, 1600 block of South Battlerow Place, Farmersburg. Booked 2:58 p.m. Theft.
• Joshua A. Steadman, 27, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Victoria L. Fine, 31, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:54 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Thomas W. Floyd, 55, 1200 block of North Tabertown Street, Brazil. Booked 6:24 p.m. Burglary and possession of methamphetamine.
• James F. Black, 66, 600 block of South Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:01 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Adrian L. Smith, 30, 9200 block of North Eppert Street, Brazil. Booked 8:02 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Nathan Benedict, 32, 10 block of Forest Glen Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Toni E. Holland, 58, 400 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Drew M. Atkinson, 25, 2400 block of East County Road, Brazil. Booked 11:08 p.m. Battery against public safety official and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
Wednesday
• Robert E. Trump, 36, no address available. Booked 1:23 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Tyrell D. Collier, 26, 200 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Paul L. Sims, 39, 900 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Davon D. Henning, 30, 1500 block of Gundry Avenue, Paramount, Calif. Booked 4:32 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and battery with bodily injury.
• Russell E. Adkins, 52, 100 block of Bennett Lane, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 a.m. Obstruction of justice; possession of methamphetamine; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; maintaining a common nuisance; and dealing in methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
