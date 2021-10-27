Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 27, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Martin D. Winn, 46, 1300 block of Eagle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 a.m. Intimidation.
• John G. Diekhoff, 53, 3700 block of East Markel Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Billy J. Fields III, 51, 100 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Ron J. Buza, 38, 600 block of View Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Eric A. Dickerson, 40, 2300 block of Beech Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 4 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Terry Ross Jr., 46, 1400 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 p.m. Theft of a firearm and burglary of a dwelling.
• Jacob A. Sons, 42, 100 block of Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Benjamin L. Jones, 32, no address available. Booked 4:54 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Benjamin D. Daugherty, 32, no address available. Booked 5:53 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and domestic battery.
• Brandon J. Wheat, 24, 3200 block of Darwin Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident.
• Timothy C. Ramos, 36, 9600 block of South Coxville Road, Rosedale. Booked 7:51 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, speeding and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Hannah Foote, 26, 1200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 p.m. Court order.
• Vaughn D. Evinger, 52, no address available. Booked 8:09 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
Wednesday
• Essence D. Hamilton, 23, 700 block of North Denny Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:36 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
