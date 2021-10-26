The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Douglas E. Loveland, 51, 9800 block of Ohio Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10 a.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• John O. Donham, 28, 4400 block of East Wabash, Terre Haute. Booked 5:25 p.m. Conversion.
• Remington S. Diaz-Hernandez, 30, 1600 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, conversion and public intoxication.
• Billy G. Mitchell, 47, 500 block of East Main Street, Jasonville. Booked 6:42 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify self while stop for infraction/ordinance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Heath B. Cottom, 27, 5100 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:24 p.m. Reckless driving.
• Richard A. Sandlin, 54, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 p.m. Escape from lawful detention.
• Joseph J. Davis, 38, 10 block of West Honey Creek Parkway, Terre Haute. Booked 8:19 p.m. Refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance.
• Oneal Banks III, 39, 2600 block of Fenwood, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 p.m. Intimidation; criminal recklessness; pointing a firearm; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Barry Smith, 56, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:27 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and domestic battery.
Monday
• Michael E. Hoke, 47, 2300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Possession of a substance represented to be a controlled substance; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts); possession of paraphernalia; driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts); operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• David E. Bolinger, 44, 1100 block of Lockport Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Karma R. Hoffman, 22, 200 block of North 15th Streets, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Court order (two counts).
• Tabetha L. Smith, 41, 800 block of West 50 North, Rockville. Booked 1:28 p.m. Court order.
• Sam C. Pierce, 54, 300 block of East Hasselburger Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ernest L. Hoopingarner, 48, 500 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:41 a.m. Fraud.
• Colleen Burton-Williams, 41, 2700 block of Colony Lake West Drive, Plainfield. Booked 2 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Samantha L. Tucker, 31, 1900 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Joshua G. Jackson, 38, 5300 block of Estate, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Neglect of a dependent (two counts).
• Levi C. Wells, 30, 100 block of North Macksville Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of a controlled substance; reckless possession of paraphernalia; and resisting law enforcement.
• Christopher M. Dover, 44, 1900 block of North Third St 2, Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Sunny S. Jones, 46, 200 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Conversion.
• Susan M. Smith, 51, 600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 p.m. Public intoxication.
Tuesday
• Kenneth A. Parks, 48, 1300 block of Hale Road, Shelbyville. Booked 12:26 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Zachary E. Krise, 34, 600 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 a.m. Auto theft, criminal mischief and burglary.
• Tami L. Barnes, 42, 2700 block of North Marion Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 a.m. Auto theft, criminal mischief and burglary.
• Jason J. Long, 40, 6500 block of North Division Road, Shelburn. Booked 2:54 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
