Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 26, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Mats S. Alexander, 28, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Shawn H. Petty, 43, 2900 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Anthony Malone, 58, 500 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 p.m. Invasion of privacy, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Michael L. Holton, 36, 6200 block of North Robertson Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 p.m. Court order.
• Ricky D. Higgins, 33, 2100 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:30 p.m. False informing and possession of a controlled substance.
• Chanda L. Olalde, 31, 10 block of South 17th Street, Mattoon, Ill. Booked 3:12 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Darrell J. Rumsey, 25, 1500 block of McHaney Street, Eldorado, Ill. Booked 3:50 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Donald Smith Jr., 53, 900 block of Allison Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:31 p.m. Disorderly conduct, criminal recklessness and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Mats B. Alexander, 28, no address available. Booked 5:56 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Martin J. Tetreault, 21, no address available. Booked 6:46 p.m. Arson.
• Jackie L. Pasko, 53, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Intimidation.
• Jonathan A. Myrick, 44, 1900 block of South 19th St, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert Hart, 28, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 p.m. Domestic battery.
Sunday
• Zoe L. Sullivan, 18, 200 block of Legends Creek Way, Indianapolis. Booked 1:22 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Tanner J. Pershing, 25, 200 block of Dillman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Willie Smith, 42, 10 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:34 a.m. Reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Lysandra D. Johnson, 37, 2100 block of Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Sufyan Alashri, 26, 1500 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kenneth A. Vester, 37, 1200 block of South Wild Rose Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• David K. Rudisel, 63, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Leonard J. Fields, 39, 3100 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of firearm.
• Bradley C. Moreland, 33, 9900 block of East Davis Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 p.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman.
• Alisha M. Ready, 21, 900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 p.m. Criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
• Julie A. Ladd, 49, 3200 block of West County Road 900 North, Brazil. Booked 3:21 p.m. Domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Corey M. Rutledge, 40, 4100 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Terry J. Ross, 45, 1400 block of Popular Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Glen L. Keltz, 46, Lake Brazilian Estates, Brazil. Booked 5:45 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jerry L. Rutledge Jr., 37, 4100 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:13 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Brandy N. Liffick, 27, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 p.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
Monday
• Drake A. Cooper, 24, 100 block of South Seventh, Brazil. Booked 12:44 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Mekyel L. Crawl, 20, 200 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:30 a.m. Intimidation.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
