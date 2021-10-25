Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 25, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Bradley A. Eaglin, 40, 9800 block of North County Road 200, Brazil. Booked 11:26 a.m. Stalking and invasion of privacy.
• Ryan G. Richardson, 47, 2900 block of West County Road 650 North, Shelburn. Booked 2:03 p.m. Parole violation.
• Bobby Butterfield, 45, 8400 block of North Terre Haute Road, Paris, Ill. Booked 5:14 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Bryce M. Hetterscheidt, 20, 400 block of North 15th, Terre Haute. Booked 7:55 p.m. Minor consumption, operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, speeding and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Richard D. Vestal, 49, 2600 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• John D. Quillen, 32, 1200 block of South Hunter Street, Pimento. Booked 8:52 p.m. Battery, burglary, domestic battery, intimidation and domestic battery.
• Breanne N. Shope, 30, 8300 block of North Pottsville Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 p.m. Possession of a syringe.
Friday
• Kilee B. Akers, 28, 1200 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and neglect of dependent.
• LaShawna J. Phillips, 43, 10 block of South Fifth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Danielle N. Steen, 40, 2100 block of Clematis Street, San Diego, Calif. Booked 6:04 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Orlando M. Norwood, 62, 1600 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 a.m. Possession of marijuana, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Samuel J. Houston, 34, 1300 block of North Jefferson, Montezuma. Booked 9:11 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to person less than 14 and neglect of a dependent.
• Matthew D. Spencer, 47, 200 block of North Section Street, Sullivan. Booked 9:44 a.m. False informing and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert E. Richey, 40, 300 block of North Third Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Deresa J. Brenton, 43, 1400 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 a.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Patrick J. Thompson, 35, 10 block of North 35th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Katelynn H. Weaver, 20, 1400 block of North County Road, Carbon. Booked 10:44 a.m. Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and conversion.
• Nicole L. Norton, 33, 400 block of West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Marco P. Zanandrea, 40, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:21 p.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry and failure to appear.
• William D. Lark, 47, 2200 block of Franklin Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Truman W. Vinson, 50, 1800 block of State Road, Martinsville. Booked 9:56 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jasmine D. Poland, 44, 3700 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday
• Richard E. Durbin Jr., 44, no address available. Booked 4:20 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Emma Blair, 31, 300 block of North Clay Street, Robinson, Ill. Booked 7:01 a.m. Auto theft.
• Zachary A. Ellis, 36, 10 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 a.m. False informing.
• Taylor A. Layton, 21, 2400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher C. Spitler, 33, 2300 block of Patrick Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 p.m. Possessing a look-alike substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Samuel J. Smith, 26, 10 block of North Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Terrence D. Dockery Sr., 29, 100 block of Stony Brook, Indianapolis. Booked 1:39 p.m. Probation violation.
• Tiffany M. Baldwin, 34, 400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:27 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, dealing in a controlled substance, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, domestic battery and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Dorothy L. Johnson, 54, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 p.m. Court order.
• Andrea N. Lafata, 26, 1300 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday
• Kenneth E. Burton-Alkire, 30, 10 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:05 a.m. Domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine.
• Anthony Romanyk, 26, 9200 block of Deer Ridge Drive, Zionsville. Booked 3:56 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Tommy D. Long, 44, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Camille M. Barnes, 49, 100 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.