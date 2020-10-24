Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 24, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Braden M. Wills, 33, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 a.m. Possessing a look-alike substance,
• Diamante N. Bunch, 21, 3700 block of Breen Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:57 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua Gossitt, 22, 1800 block of 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Khahyil B. Moore, 26, 1300 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to pregnant woman, domestic battery, strangulation and resisting law enforcement.
• Billy E. Seeley, 39, 2900 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Bradley S. Milam, 48, 100 block of North Crew Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Paula R. Sands, 53, 1400 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Conversion.
• Dante Taylor, 23, 2500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery.
• Casey L. Gobin, 35, 300 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Emily E. Eaker, 37, 4800 block of Willkie Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Chandra Bell, 29, 8100 block of Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 p.m. Battery against a public safety official.
Friday
• Bradley D. Robertson, 56, 10 block of West Pine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sheryl A. Dunigan, 35, 100 block of West Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nathaniel Sidwell, 18, 600 block of Sugar Pine Drive, Avon. Booked 2:48 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mats S. Alexander, 28, 600 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Chase E. Whitman, 30, 2200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Daniel A. Brown, 34, 2200 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to person less than 14 if committed by person at least 18; escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; intimidation; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dexter R. Porter, 28, 800 block of East Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:02 a.m. Intimidation and criminal mischief.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.