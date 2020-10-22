Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 22, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Michael A. Morton, 31, 10 block of Maple Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 2:22 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Dewayne N. Williams, 27, 7900 block of Sweetwater Court, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Donald P. Murray, 39, 1300 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, criminal recklessness, auto theft, resisting law enforcement (three counts), possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Emily S. Heleine, 34, 1900 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tammi J. Darkis, 46, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:13 p.m. Criminal trespass, intimidation, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• David B. Bell, 33, 1100 block of Angle Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Jade E. Henderson, 26, 2200 block of Warren, Terre Haute. Booked 10:25 p.m. Speeding and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Lashe S. Dunbar, 24, 10 block of McKinley Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Domestic battery.
Thursday
• Ronald A. Mundy, 45, 5900 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 p.m. Court order.
• Donald C. Allen, 50, no address available, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael E. Wilson, 28, 600 block of Vine Street, Clinton. Booked 4:49 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Cleve C. Dryden, 48, 1500 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:43 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jerry E. Morris, 67, 1400 block of Ohio Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• David W. Black, 31, 7300 block of South Kingswood, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Friday
• Thurman Rutledge, 28, 200 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
