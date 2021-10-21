Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 21, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Frederick L. Shouse, 30, 800 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery committed with deadly weapon, residential entry and failure to appear.
• Aaron J. Colburn, 23, 100 block of Pagehill Road, Newport, NH. Booked 2:28 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Dustin H. Baker, 35, 5300 block of South Graves Road, Brazil. Booked 3:23 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher D. Wood, 44, Newcastle Correctional Facility, Newcastle. Booked 3:25 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.
• Phillip A. Grimsley, 31, 10 block of South Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:48 p.m. Court order.
• Zachary C. Buckhoy, 27, 10 block of Windsor Road, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Brian M. Beal, 47, Fontanet. Booked 6:35 p.m. Habitual traffic violator and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• John T. Keys, 32, 2800 block of East Thomas, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 p.m. Improper or no stop lamp, leaky or altered muffler, and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Bailey N. Blueher, 24, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a syringe and auto theft.
• Nathaniel R. Smith, 28, 5600 block of West Indiana 46, Bloomington. Booked 10:51 p.m. Disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.
• James L. Riddle, 36, 2100 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 p.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (two counts); driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and dealing in a controlled substance.
Thursday
• Amanda Roman, 32, 300 block of West Johnson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts). and operating or permitting operation of motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Mark E. Ralston, 44, no address available. Booked 3:33 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Kevin W. Newman, 56, 10 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and possession of methamphetamine.
• Rickey D. Joy, 38, 4100 block of Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute . Booked 4:33 a.m. Conversion, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, and operating or permitting operation of motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
