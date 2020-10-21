Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 21, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Remington Diaz-Hernadez, 29, 1600 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:29 a.m. false reporting.
• Kevon J. Sanders, 20, 2500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.
• Frank D. Porter, 22, 2300 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:50 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Brian M. Socrates, 33, 900 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:54 p.m. Battery against public safety official, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Harry J. Laycock, 51, 200 block of South Hobson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 p.m. Conversion.
Tuesday
• Carlesia Clark, 30, 300 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Susan M. Byers, 49, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Victoria G. Tevlin, 33, 2800 block of South 9½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:23 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cynthia D. Dwyer, 35, 10 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:48 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.