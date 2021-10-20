Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 20, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Robert W. Hope, 39, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 a.m. Domestic battery; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Brian K. Dixie, 44, 10 block of Rose Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 p.m. Arson, and possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Angela Y. Owens, 59, no address available. Booked 4:59 p.m. Criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Benjamin A. Evinger, 42, 300 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:22 p.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Dale L. Pittman, 57, 100 block of East Voorhees Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:28 p.m. Conversion.
• Charles A. Compton, 56, 200 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:45 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Anthony J. Johnson, 46, 800 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 p.m. Possession of a look-alike substance (two counts), domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, strangulation and reckless possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday
• Devin M. Joyner, 23, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 a.m. Domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman, battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Brittany N. Wallace, 35, 1900 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• John L. Mazeqie Jr., 33, 2300 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:47 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Tyler R. Lancaster, 29, 1200 block of Eagle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Devin S. Shelby, 38, 900 block of South Madison, Robinson, Ill. Booked 3:13 p.m. Residential entry, interference with the reporting of a crime and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Skyler L. Obergfell, 21, 400 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Tommy J. Anderson, 30, 3400 block of East Broadlands Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 p.m. Burglary, burglary of a dwelling and theft (two counts).
• Bobby L. Seeley, 40, 1000 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:08 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 32, no address available. Booked 6:36 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Brittany D. King, 32, 1200 block of County Road, Muscatine, Iowa. Booked 7:20 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and dealing in methamphetamine.
• Thomas A. Williams, 32, 2200 block of Seabury, Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, disregarding lighted signal, false informing, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Havah K. Getts, 19, 600 block of Militia Court, Ellettsville. Booked 8:28 p.m. Intimidation.
• Payton E. Ford, 23, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 p.m. Domestic battery.
• David H. Grayless, 39, 1400 block of North 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Thomas D. Long, 26, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 p.m. Criminal mischief, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and conversion (two counts).
Wednesday
• Cortney O. Brenton, 24, 2300 block of East Florence Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe; counterfeiting; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joseph A. Ricketts, 30, 700 block of South Kingswood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Felon carrying a handgun and neglect of a dependent.
• Amanda S. Byers Brown, 26, 100 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:57 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of paraphernalia.
• Phillip A. Sanders, 56, 1200 block of 18th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 p.m. Criminal trespass and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
