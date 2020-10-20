Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 20, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Jacob D. Cook, 28, 1700 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, strangulation and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Jason L. Buchanan, 32, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:11 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and criminal mischief.
• Robert J. Noble, 54, 200 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 p.m. Possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Brandon Cunningham, 47, 200 block of West Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 p.m. Domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
• Bryson M. Bones, 21, 600 block of Clinton Street, Clinton. Booked 4:10 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance, and out-of-county warrant.
• Douglas R. Spacht, 30, 2100 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 p.m. Conversion.
• David K. Rudisel, 63, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:43 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Rolynda E. Hillman, 30, 1400 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Theft.
Monday
• Joshua L. Reedy, 32, 2300 block of First, Terre Haute. Booked 5:04 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license; possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
