Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 18, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Katherine M. Cook, 31, 10 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Bradley A. Ditto, 22, 2800 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua L. Lash, 36, 2500 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 9:31 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, theft, resisting law enforcement (two counts), escape from lawful detention and reckless driving.
• Clifton L. Lalen, 62, 10 block of Crouse Street, Reelsville. Booked 10:05 a.m. Habitual traffic violator and possession of stolen property.
• Jonathan M. Edwards, 35, no address available. Booked 3:37 p.m. Intimidation (two counts) and domestic battery (two counts).
• Darla J. Wilson, 32, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Ashley B. Jeffers, 35, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:28 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, residential entry and battery.
• Talia Hejari, 18, 200 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of paraphernalia; and operating while intoxicated.
• Samantha B. Case, 28, 500 block of East 43½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
Saturday
• Sonney J. Basham, 28, 700 block of North Sharon Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:51 a.m. Reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Devin S. Bailey, 35, 800 block of Arrowood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 a.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine, expired plates, speeding, disregarding stop sign, reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Nicholas W. Allen, 33, 3600 block of Colfax Street, Gary. Booked 5:16 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Lavontee Lowery, 20, 200 block of North Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 p.m. Improper headlights, no valid driver's license, no operator's license in possession, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Antoine D. Scarborough, 47, 600 block of Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, Ill. Booked 6:40 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Patricke D. Shacklett, 32, 600 block of Ash Street Terre Haute. Booked 6:50 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Dylan M. Pitts, 21, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Steven Pace, 46, 200 block of North 2225th Street, Dennison, Ill. Booked 10:04 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating while intoxicated.
• Robert L. Chumley, 63, 4100 block of South Spring Acres, Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 p.m. Operating while intoxicated.
Sunday
• Dalton Cox, 20, 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Henry D. Carie, 49, 3200 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kevin R. Gregory, 32, 10 block of Southeast Washington Street, Jasonville. Booked 5:29 a.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Donald M. Riley, 29, 500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacob Decker, 30, 700 block of North Illinois 43, Flat Rock, Ill. Booked 11:31 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Lucile J. Bodin, 33, no address available. Booked 1:01 p.m. Intimidation.
• Corban C. Field, 39, 100 block of Barton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 p.m. Court order.
• Zachary T. Van Ness, 19, 8500 block of East Sunset Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:48 p.m. Intimidation and pointing a firearm.
• Christopher M. Dover, 44, 1900 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Skyla N. Mahurin, 20, 2200 block of West Marion Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 p.m. Theft, auto theft (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Cesar A. Vega-Desimone, 23, 10 block of Hudson Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Monday
• Robert W. Hope, 39, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 a.m. Domestic battery; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Paul R. Farris, 26, no address available. Booked 6:11 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement (two counts), trafficking with an inmate, theft (three counts), possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and false reporting.
• Courtney Sanders, 23, Flat Rock, Ill. Booked 11:40 a.m. Domestic battery.
• John R. Smith, 27, 1400 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear.
• Marco A. Polito, 43, 2200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
