Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 18, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Martin W. George, 29, 700 block of Sycamore Street, Clinton. Booked 5:24 p.m. Check fraud.
• Steve R. Garcia, 29, 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 p.m. Auto theft, domestic battery, strangulation and confinement.
• Shane Mikolajczyk, 46, 1300 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Hollie A. Tingle, 26, 10 block of West Columbus, Brazil. Booked 8:40 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with child, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle upon a public highway without ever having received a valid license to do so, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Anthony K. Taylor, 20, 900 block of North Rural Street, Indianapolis. Booked 9:21 p.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, resisting law enforcement (two counts), criminal recklessness, theft and auto theft.
• Cedric R. Fleming, 31, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Darion Smith, 18, 2400 block of North Oxford Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:06 p.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts) and theft.
• Jaida M. Simmons, 21, 1400 block of Prairie Lakes Boulevard, Noblesville. Booked 10:11 p.m. Theft; auto theft; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stephanie Cole, 21, 3300 block of Brookside Parkway Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:21 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; auto theft; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and shoplifting.
Friday
• Sean E. Mitchell, 38, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Criminal trespass and conversion.
• Kurt A. Carroll, 57, 1400 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Tamica N. Burgess, 50, 1800 block of Cobblestone Way North, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Stephen D. Kellams, 28, 3600 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Rachel D. Porter, 42, 1300 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 a.m. Intimidation and pointing a firearm.
• Michelle A. Williams, 51, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael L. Egy, 35, 5200 block of East Deer Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 p.m. Residential entry.
• Raymond J. McDurmon, 42, 100 block of Windsor, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Braiden K. Gowan, 26, 2200 block of North Marion, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Kaleigh N. Elkins, 28, 100 block of South Gorhan, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Tamala Hoggatt, 52, 400 block of North Third Street, Clinton. Booked 9:59 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and habitual offender.
• Douglas B. Wood, 55, 1500 block of East Springwood Drive, Sullivan. Booked 11:33 p.m. Conversion.
Saturday
• Caleb A. Scarbrough, 20, 10 block of South State, Shelburn. Booked 12:45 a.m. Conversion.
• Landon Nance, 30, 400 block of South 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:20 a.m. Criminal conversion, domestic battery and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• William Laycock, 54, 200 block of South Hobson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 3 p.m. Conversion (two counts).
• Delana D. Harkness, 39, 3300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:08 p.m. Conversion.
• James T. Kelly, 20, 3400 block of North Shelby Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:41 p.m. Invasion of privacy; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday
• Lameki Y. Owens, 29, 2100 block of North 14½, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Conversion.
• Austin C. Roach, 24, 300 block of Murans Court, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Scott W. Jones, 49, 1900 block of North Ninth Stret, Terre Haute. Booked 1:32 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Leslie A. Fannin, 48, 200 block of South Third, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 a.m. Domestic battery, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
