Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 17, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Cheyann Q. King, 27, 600 block of Vine Street, Clinton. Booked 12:15 p.m. False informing.
• Michael R. Lowe, 25, 1800 block of South 350 East, Clinton. Booked 12:40 p.m. Dealing in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Austin L. Goodall, 28, 2800 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 p.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon and residential entry.
• Eric G. Couthen, 49, 8700 block of South Sullivan Place, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Justin C. Hurtt, 32, Roadway Inn, Terre Haute. Booked 4:25 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Brandon P. White, 34, 3200 block of North 22nd, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tulsa Snow, 21, 600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Friday
• Katherine M. Cook, 31, 10 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Bradley A. Ditto, 22, 2800 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
