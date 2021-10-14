Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 15, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Ricky A. Cooksey, 37, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Brazil. Booked 11:25 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and court order.
• Christopher D. Reed, 33, 800 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Julia L. Shepard, 31, 1400 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:11 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Patrick J. Thompson, 35, 2300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:34 p.m. Battery; robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and reckless possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacob A. Johnson, 28, 4200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Bobbie J. Whitner, 50, 2500 block of North 13½, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 p.m. Battery.
Wednesday
• Bruce E. Chapman, 32, 1900 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Zachary R. Adkins, 19, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 a.m. Operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Jacob L. Greggs, 40, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official.
• Justin M. Blueher, 31, 10 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 p.m. Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon and carrying handgun without license.
• Gage D. Haase, 19, 1900 block of Frisco Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:19 p.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and resisting law enforcement.
• Steven Louis Sandifer Jr., 37, 500 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Teresa A. Skelton-White, 58, 100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday
• Joseph A. Plunkett, 37, 1400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; possession of handgun without license; felon in possession of firearm; possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Casie S. Rudisel, 40, 200 block of Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, criminal trespass (two counts), false informing, trafficking with an inmate outside a facility and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
