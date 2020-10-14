Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 14, 2020

DONE
The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Alesia C. Henderson, 20, 600 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 a.m. Minor possession of alcohol; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jaylen M. Marks, 20, 100 block of Camellia Drive, Munster. Booked 3:22 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Emma M. Harrell, 22, 400 block of East Morris Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Cordell Bluck, 20, 100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:34 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jakob T. Smith, 24, 500 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Michael E. Whitner, 47, 100 block of North Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 11:22 p.m. Resisting law enforcement; disorderly conduct; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of a controlled substance; and public intoxication.
Tuesday
• Skyler L. Obergfell, 20, 300 block of North Arms Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Wade E. Obanion, 39, 4400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:20 a.m. Public indecency, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, battery by bodily waste and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ethan J. Tidd, 31, 200 block of North Hillside Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 5 a.m. Reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Kenneth F. Baldwin, 31, 2200 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:21 a.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and aggravated battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
