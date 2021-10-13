Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 13, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Mykel T. Withrow, 41, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 a.m. Failure to appear; possession of paraphernalia; refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Lester A. Vaughn III, 36, 1400 block of North Engle Street, Rosedale. Booked 11:10 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Alfred M. Branch, 55, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Makenzie Montgomery, 19, 7800 block of Smith Road, Gosport. Booked 6:30 p.m. Disorderly conduct, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal mischief.
• Jeffrey L. Morris, 32, 200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and domestic battery.
Sunday
• Sean M. Spelic, 39, 3100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Guy A. Switzer, 30, 700 block of West Heap Street, Farmersburg. Booked 6:49 a.m. Theft of a firearm, and criminal recklessness committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or building.
• Cynthia R. Cocks, 29, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and theft.
• Dakota J. Stephens, 25, Rosedale. Booked 10:24 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and false reporting.
• Richard McClure, 35, 5600 block of Rawls Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:54 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• Amber A. White, 43, 1800 block of East Southern Manor Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:02 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 26, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Conversion, theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle (two counts), resisting law enforcement (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
• Clay W. Certain, 47, 2300 block of McKeen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Fred L. Joachimi, 51, 2100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:28 p.m. Domestic battery.
Monday
• Justin E. Racey, 30, 3100 block of North 22nd, Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• James R. Jenkins, 33, no address available. Booked 7:16 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, resisting law enforcement and auto theft.
• Nick A. Balder, 32, 2400 block of West Curry Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 p.m. Reckless driving, resisting law enforcement (two counts), criminal recklessness and criminal trespass.
• April C. Harris, 43, 300 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Residential entry and possession of paraphernalia.
• Katrina M. McDonald, 28, 500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:33 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Tanner L. Lovins, 24, 300 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:08 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Leah J. Kraemer, 23, 1800 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:57 p.m. Domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and residential entry.
• Philip M. Deckert, 54, 1500 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:25 p.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
Tuesday
• Darren T. Cecil, 32, 10 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Leslie R. Hoffman, 38, 800 block of South 18th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:47 a.m. Operating with a transferred plate, no valid driver's license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
