Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 12, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Lawrence M. Guydon, 34, 200 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Michael S. Ferguson, 23, 1400 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 10:03 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Heather D. Bousman, 36, 100 block of Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 a.m. Conversion.
• Warren Peel, 49, no address available. Booked 11:35 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Harold E. Summers, 54, no address available. Booked 11:53 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Terry A. Elkins, 56, 100 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Kenneth R. Hensley, 53, 400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Phillip D. Payne, 60, 1200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Brandon Townson, 35, 1500 block of Kamela Drive, Attica. Booked 3:44 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Troy R. Hines, 35, no address available. Booked 4:02 p.m. Criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon (two counts), domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, intimidation and criminal confinement.
• Thomas R. Carney, 49, no address available. Booked 4:40 p.m. Parole violation.
• Stacy A. Figg, 50, 200 block of South Eighth St, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Court order.
• Ryan M. Stevens, 35, 100 block of West Wall Street, Sullivan. Booked 5:35 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Herman R. Gray, 35, 1600 block of Chestnut, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Robert L. Chumley, 63, 4100 block of South Spring Acres Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 p.m. Possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph C. Hannel, 36, Truman House, Terre Haute. Booked 9:14 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jami D. Garrard, 27, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Friday
• Sara J. Frazier, 39, 2400 block of North 16th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 a.m. Criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Thomas W. Harris, 50, 2800 block of North Garland Road, Garland, Colo. Booked 12:59 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
• Jennifer Stone, 48, 7600 block of North 39th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Seth M. Gerdink, 31, 100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 2:36 a.m. Possession of marijuana and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Rocky J. Dixon, 28, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 a.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts), escape from lawful detention, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Anna R. Roach, 24, no address available. Booked 4:38 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Miguel J. Van Towels, 21, 1500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Dustin S. Taylor, 40, 10 block of South Port Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:45 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation and invasion of privacy.
10/9 list:
Friday
• Mark Riggs, 34, 10 block of Maple Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 11:06 a.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
• Michael R. Burns, 61, 900 block of North 22nd, Terre Haute. Booked 11:48 a.m. Burglary.
• Erin L. Kendall, 41, 10 block of North Sixth Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 12:08 p.m. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael A. Johnson, 37, 3600 block of State Road, Brazil. Booked 1:12 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Chester R. Smith, 58, 300 block of East Mountain Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Christina N. Fields, 21, 2900 block of Krumbhaar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 p.m. Battery.
• Christian T. Frye, 51, no address available. Booked 7:27 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Justin D. Dawson, 44, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Conversion, intimidation, criminal recklessness, battery with moderate bodily injury and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Kendra Burrage, 34, 700 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jonathon Barker Jr., 26, 1200 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:46 p.m. Domestic battery, intimidation, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Saturday
• Mason D. Coffin, 27, 9500 block of North County Road, Farmersburg. Booked 1:24 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and theft.
• Jajuan S. Jackson, 27, 1900 block of North 11th, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; burglary of a dwelling; theft (two counts); escape from lawful detention; trafficking with an inmate; and dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Dustin K. Lalen, 20, 900 block of West North Street, Brazil. Booked 7:37 a.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
