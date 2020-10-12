Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 12, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Daniel W. Hixon, 37, 7700 block of East Red Cherry Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; leaving the scene of a property damage crash; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Samantha E. Sandifer, 35, 1400 block of Palm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:05 p.m. Conversion.
• Erica S. Gamsby, 26, 10 block of West Third Street, North Manchester. Booked 4:25 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Aaron L. Hires, 26, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:02 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Christopher T. Atkinson, 31, 5300 block of North Miami Garden Road, Brazil. Booked 9:21 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Tony A. Elkins, 48, no address available. Booked 10:01 p.m. Invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Paul J. Blitz, 31, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 p.m. Conversion.
Saturday
• Bakari F. Ward, 43, 1400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Refusal to identify self (two counts), disorderly conduct and public intoxication (two counts).
• Brett P. Sosebee, 20, 10 block of Fairway Drive, Greencastle. Booked 2:43 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brian R. McCalister, 46, 10 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lawrence M. Guydon, 33, 200 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 a.m. Speeding and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Lashawan Tompkins, 20, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 a.m. Conversion.
• William L. Adkins, 38, 1100 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:59 a.m. Conversion and resisting law enforcement.
• Aden R. Reel, 60, 4100 block of National Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:14 a.m. Disorderly conduct and intimidation.
• Stacey A. Jeffers, 44, 1500 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Ashley R. Moody, 35, 4100 block of West Douglas, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:41 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Johnson Korvah, 23, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Larry W. Jeffrey, 25, 5300 block of East state Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:45 p.m. Possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Stephanie J. Batman, 51, 3300 block of North Windy Ridge Drive, Sullivan. Booked 7:59 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Alfred S. Sanders, 30, 3700 block of Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:42 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Sabrina A. Lowe, 34, 300 block of East Linn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:52 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Kyle R. Forbes, 19, 10 block of South State Street, Sullivan. Booked 9:02 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and criminal trespass.
• William Fouts, 50, 100 block of Dreiser Sqare, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 p.m. Criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday
• Brandy N. Liffick, 27, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Devin S. Bailey, 34, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 a.m. Conversion, expired plates, speeding, disregarding stop sign, reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Brandon M. Roberts, 21, 100 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 a.m. Conversion.
• Jamie S. Smith, 43, no address available. Booked 5:20 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (four counts).
• Kenneth R. Hoff, 48, 1700 block of South 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and strangulation.
• Edwin A. Goings, 68, 1800 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and strangulation.
• Christopher W. Snellgrose, 27, 1300 block of South Brown Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jakaylee D. Smith, 19, no address available. Booked 9:13 p.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Jordan M. Cree, 36, no address available. Booked 10:39 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and criminal trespass.
• Amere Dozier, 21, 800 block of South Lombardy Drive, South Bend. Booked 10:53 p.m. Possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and refusal to submit to breath or chemical test.
Monday
• La Shawna J. Phillips, 42, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, theft, check deception, possession of methamphetamine, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine and criminal conversion.
• Emily E. Eaker, 37, 4800 block of Wilkie Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Auto theft, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• John T. Keys, 31, 2800 block of East Thomas, Terre Haute. Booked 2:48 a.m. Improper or no stop lamp, leaky or altered muffler and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Timothy J. Allen, 46, 7200 block of Sanford Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
