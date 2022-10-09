The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
- Robert C. Allard, 41, 1700 block of South 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 p.m. Criminal trespass.
- Alisha M. Ready, 23, 900 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Domestic battery.
- Damian P. Chapman, 28, 900 block of South 9th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 p.m. Residential entry and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
- Phillip A. Foster, 47, 10100 block of South Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 6:01 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
- Bambie Schilling, 53, 1600 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
- Steven J. Foote, 56, 2600 block of Franklin Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
- Alexandria M. Reeher, 33, 1300 block of Eagle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official while engaged in official duties, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, disarming a law enforcement officer and escape from lawful detention.
- Steven J. Jesko, no address available. Booked 8:36 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and false reporting.
- James L. Lawson, 46, 1900 block of 8th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 p.m. Failure to appear and burglary.
- Carl E. Scherb, 46, 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 p.m. Burglary.
- Sheldon A. Daly, 40, 100 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 p.m. Criminal recklessness, battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official while engaged in official duties and resisting law enforcement.
- Lindsey S. England, 22, 100 block of North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
Sunday
- Derek L. Peak, 32, 300 block of West Paris, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:15 a.m. Identity deception and false informing.
- Forrest B. Thompson, 43, no address available. Booked 12:34 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance.
- Delaney Montgomery, 18, 800 block of South Seventh Street, Clinton. Booked 1:13 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
- Jason Custer, 33, no address available. Booked 1:25 a.m. Burglary, conversion, possession of methamphetamine, identity deception and possession of paraphernalia.
- Gabrielle Beach, 18, 400 block of Mulberry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
- Edgar Ramos, 23, 600 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 a.m. Criminal trespass.
- Landen R. Long, 18, 5800 block of East Braddock Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
- Shayla T. Murray, 29, 2400 block of Bennett Road, Blackshear, Ga. Booked 3:25 a.m. Carrying handgun without license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia.
- Luke Everhart, 21, 9900 block of North Kennedys Crossing Road, Brazil. Booked 4:37 a.m. Public intoxication.
- Chad A. Kraemer, 38, 11300 block of East Lewsader Avenue, Rosedale. Booked 5:23 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, legend drug prescription violation and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
