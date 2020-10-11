Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 11, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• John D. Quillen, 31, 1200 block of South 100 Street, Pimento. Booked 8:24 a.m. Invasion of privacy, and domestic battery.
• Kellie R. Akers, 32, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 a.m. Escape from lawful detention, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, failure of occupant to use safety belt, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Christian A. Campbell, 28, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 10:07 a.m. Court order.
• Emily R. Dixon, 28, 100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Elijah J. Johnson, 22, no address available. Booked 10:55 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Cornell L. Towles, 52, 500 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:51 p.m. Criminal trespass; criminal conversion; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Terri J. Wallisa, 39, 1500 block of North Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 3 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Kelli D. McCan, 39, 800 block of Preston Lane, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 p.m. Fraud and possession of methamphetamine.
• Michelle L. Rickey, 48, 100 block of Micntosh Lane, Reelsville. Booked 4:35 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Angela M. Groth, 34, 8100 block of East Debney Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Court order.
• Brooke E. Shanks, 39, 1300 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Erica D. Demeyer, 43, 400 block of South Gaslight Place, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Thomas J. Haworth, 25, 2100 block of North Third, Terre Haute. Booked 7:22 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Friday
• Joshua A. Wilson, 40, 3800 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:39 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Cameron D. Mayfield, 30, Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, Carlisle. Booked 7:06 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.