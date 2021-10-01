Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 1, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Sean R. Swinefurth, 29, 1700 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 a.m. Child solicitation.
• Joshua W. Rowley, 33, 500 block of South Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 a.m. Burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon, aggravated battery and robbery resulting in serous bodily injury.
• Matthew R. Hogue, 32, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 a.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Barbara L. Perry, 57, 2900 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:50 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Breanne N. Shope, 30, 8300 block of North Pottsville Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:45 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Cody M. Lawson, 22, 10 block of South Fourth, Clinton. Booked 2:48 p.m. Court order.
• Jennie L. Henry, 46, 2300 block of West Perry Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jessica L. McCullough, 31, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 p.m. Domestic battery, failure to appear, failure to appear on felony charge and stalking.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
