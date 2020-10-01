Vigo County Jail Log: Oct. 1, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• D'Andre L. Caruthers, 19, 200 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:50 a.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury; escape from lawful detention; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
• Brooklynn D. Hudson, 29, 400 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance (two counts); possession of methamphetamine; and possession of a controlled substance.
• Khaleeq A. Jackson-Bey, 25, 1500 block of Wilson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
• Terrence Jackson, 55, 400 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:05 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• James R. Ware, 38, 1300 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:11 p.m. Domestic battery, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, burglary while armed with deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement.
• Alcie A. Wilson, 37, 100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 p.m. Intimidation, domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement and invasion of privacy.
• Harold E. Summers, 53, 900 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Crystal L. Harper, 39, 10 block of South Third, Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 p.m. Possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kendra M. Ford, 20, 800 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:32 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• George L. Hon, 57, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 p.m. Possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
• Joshua W. Brown, 31, 2300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 p.m. Invasion of privacy and possession of handgun without license.
• Cameron J. Newson, 22, 1900 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Tracey L. Shaffer, 48, 800 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:06 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Wednesday
• Gunnar W. Shaffer, 24, 800 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Timothy R. Hartwell, 61, 2800 block of South Sixth Place, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Joshua G. Overpeck, 42, 200 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 a.m. Auto theft and theft.
• Christopher Walker, 32, 900 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 a.m. Failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jerald R. Owens, 56, no address available. Booked 11:32 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Dustin Wimmer, 34, 500 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and public intoxication.
• Aaron W. Hos, 31, 1200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, criminal mischief and intimidation.
• Terry J. Ross, 45, 1400 block of South Poplar, Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 p.m. Criminal mischief, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Brayden T. Smith, 23, 5200 block of North Indiana, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Domestic battery, interference with the reporting of a crime and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Erica S. Gamsby, 26, 10 block of West Third Street, North Manchester. Booked 4:54 p.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Tevin L. Allen, 26, 100 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Fraud, resisting law enforcement (two coutns), possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Andrew L. Butts, 24, 2700 block of West Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:33 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jay M. Lewis, 26, 2200 block of East Hawthorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:57 p.m. Battery by bodily waste and criminal conversion.
• Criss V. Nelson, 40, 2600 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:39 p.m. Neglect of a dependent.
• James H. Grantham, 27, 200 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 p.m. Auto theft.
Thursday
• Michael W. Stidman, 26, 1200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman, domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and strangulation.
• Destiny L. Clark, 18, 500 block of North Union Place, Gary. Booked 1:41 a.m. Battery.
• Christa C. Gore, 21, 10 block of Oakland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 a.m. Conversion.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
