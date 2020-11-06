Vigo County Jail Log: November 6, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Oct. 31
• Tobias N. Smith, 24, 3100 block of West Shorewood Drive, LaPorte. Booked 3:19 p.m. Kidnapping, criminal confinement and burglary.
• Holly M. Edmonson, 22, no address available. Booked 5:39 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Joshua S. Brown, 37, 2100 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 p.m. Battery with moderate bodily injury.
Nov. 1
• Feoder H. Briscoe, 32, 1600 block Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ethan M. Boone, 23, 700 block South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:36 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Summer D. Willis, 34, 300 block North Third Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:33 p.m. Driving while suspended.
• Daniel D. Vaughan, 23, 1500 block East Harlan Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:50 p.m. Domestic battery.
Nov. 2
• Michael E. Wilson, 28, 1600 block Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 a.m. Criminal trespass and public intoxication.
• John M. Keller, 20, 300 block of North Church Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:15 a.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, burglary while armed with deadly weapon, burglary of dwelling that results in serious bodily injury, theft, pointing loaded firearm at another person and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Darin M. Goetz, 31, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 a.m. Invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Gage Joy, 21, no address available. Booked 12:26 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Hunter T. Johnson, 20, 1200 block of South Fifth Street, Clinton. Booked 1:35 p.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; dealing controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Camille N. Fuqua, 27, 1800 block of South 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Nateara N. Laycock, 30, 10 block of North Lockhart Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Colette J. Wieling, 48, no address available. Booked 3:25 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Melissa R. Warren, 55, 200 block of Dreiser, Terre Haute. Booked 3:37 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• James A. Fields, 31, 1700 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 p.m. Rape.
• Barnard L. Williams, 33, 1100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 p.m. Battery.
• James M. Whitner, 63, 100 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:13 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Emily K. Thompson, 31, 10 block of Velvet Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:29 p.m. Conversion.
• James T. Kelly, 20, 3400 block of Shelby Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:10 p.m. False informing, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dana Laycock, 47, 1800 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:01 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, domestic battery and battery.
• Jessica L. Hinkle, 37, no address available. Booked 10:50 p.m. Criminal mischief, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and residential entry.
Nov. 3
• Robert A. Williams, 41, 10 block of Blakely Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
