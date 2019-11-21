Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 21, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Christina Tuttle, 48, 3500 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:30 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Lacosta S. Wilson, 38, no address available. Booked 1:51 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Jacob M. Hills, 28, 1300 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and invasion of privacy.
• Emmanuel D. Jones, 27, 5200 block of Adrian Orchard Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:43 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Cody D. Thompson, 35, 1900 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Tavares Hutcherson, 42, 6000 block of North Little Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:40 p.m. Court order hearing and out-of-county warrant.
• Arthur D. Collins, 32, 600 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Matthew R. McManigell, 35, 200 block of North West Street, Carlisle. Booked 5:39 p.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, battery, burglary resulting in bodily injury and theft.
• Samuel Collins, 28, 600 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:24 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Holten J. Hodges, 21, 8500 block of South Edison Place, Terre Haute. Booked 7:24 p.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief, burglary while armed with deadly weapon, residential entry, intimidation, pointing loaded firearm at another person and failure to stop after accident resulting in injury.
• Peggy B. Bowler, 60, 100 block of South 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Richard Kerner, 49, 1400 block of Madison Street, Robinson, Ill. Booked 10:52 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday
• Christopher J. Miller, 18, 1400 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 a.m. Pointing loaded firearm at another person and criminal recklessness.
• Jade Bullock, 18, 5800 block of Cedar Lake Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:56 a.m. Criminal trespass.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
