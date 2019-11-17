Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 17, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Jay C. Irvin, 27, 1100 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:16 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Tracy L. Goings, 41, 2200 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Mark D. Heien, 55, 1800 block of East Morgan Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:11 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Christopher L. Richards, 37, 1100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:28 p.m. Obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of hashish and possession of methamphetamine.
• Emanuel Bained, 44, 1300 block of Locust St., Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 p.m. Court order.
• Crystal R. Seeley, 33, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Marcellus K. Cunningham, 23, no address available. Booked 6 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• James E. Followell Jr., 50, 10 block of Archer Avenue, Marshall, Ill. Booked 6:03 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Bryan C. Holmes, 41, 1100 block of Heartwood Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, strangulation, battery with bodily injury and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Court order and other (not classified).
• Antoinette Reid, 54, 2500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:08 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
• Cameron M. Ferguson, 23, 8200 block of Rosedale Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Ramon Murillo, 35, 200 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:02 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kristina D. Michaels, 36, 3000 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 p.m. Court order.
• Laura S. Cox, 36, 200 block of East Depot, Sullivan. Booked 9:39 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Theodore D. Robinson III, 27, 5300 block of East State Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 p.m. Battery.
• Tyrone P. Handberry, 47, 1800 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Elijah J. Johnson, 21, 2900 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 p.m. Domestic battery.
Saturday
• Bryce M. Hetterscheidt, 19, 6100 block of North Erickson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 a.m. Domestic battery; domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and invasion of privacy.
• Brian Upshaw, 39, 3200 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:36 a.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• David L. Bell III, 31, 400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 a.m. Court order.
• Jeremy R. Baugh, 26, 2200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 p.m. Court order.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 30, no address available. Booked 12:45 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Austin Roach, 23, 3000 block of Murans Court, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 a.m. Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
• James D. Hetton, 27, 4100 block of East Markle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael E. Wilson, 27, 1100 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 a.m. Auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joseph A. Plunkett, 35, 1400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 a.m. Court order.
• Darius A. Hammond, 35, 1900 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:40 a.m. Court order.
• Charles R. Rowe, 35, 2400 block of U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 p.m. Court order.
• Daniel S. Crowther, 35, 2300 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:50 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Charles J. Gabbard III, 35, 2100 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 p.m. Possession of stolen property.
• Cameron J. Newson, 21, 3100 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Justin Alkire, 32, 1000 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:24 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Max Lee Allsup Jr., 35, 1400 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Ryan L. Hughley, 33, 400 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
Sunday
• Michael D. Lowery, 26, 10 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Thomas A. Morson, 24, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 a.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon and public intoxication.
• Kayla Hunsinger, 19, 400 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:02 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Abigail O. Cross, 19, 8200 block of Corloas Road, Indianapolis. Booked 6:03 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Shelby Cobb, 18, 400 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:21 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
