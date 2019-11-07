Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 7, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Joseph A. West, 33, 1700 block of Thompson, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Kevin D. Brown, 26, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jennifer D. Branch, 37, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 p.m. Fraud.
• William D. Dickey, 18, 7800 block of Lakeside Court, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Danielle R. Barnhart, 34, 100 block of North Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• William D. Roach, 61, 200 block of North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:34 p.m. Domestic battery.
Wednesday
• Jeremy J. Guinther, 43, 2200 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 a.m. Criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
• Shane M. Welshans, 19, 2100 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:19 a.m. False government identification, possession of marijuana, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jason D. Jones, 35, 200 block of East Campus Boulevard, Danville. Booked 12:59 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Andrew L. Butts, 23, 2700 block of West Oregon Church, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Rikki L. Vestal, 35, 200 block of North Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Nathan S. Ingram, 33, 2300 block of East Dogwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Danny Riley, 30, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 p.m. Domestic battery and intimidation.
• Thomas J. Hackl, 40, 2500 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7 p.m. Burglary; theft; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Melvin R. Bell, 35, 200 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 p.m. Intimidation and battery.
• Jonathan M. Hall, 28, 1000 block of Lotticks Corner Road Southeast, Elizabeth. Booked 9:12 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Nicholas A. Reynolds, 39, 1300 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Possession of a syringe, visiting a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Aaron C. McAmis, 42, 9400 block of South U.S. 41, Rosedale. Booked 9:57 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Shawn Elder, 23, 200 block of South Main Street, Palestine, Ill. Booked 10:09 p.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Angel M. Budd, 27, 5300 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Thursday
• James A. Lowery, 25, 2300 block of Miller Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:48 a.m. Residential entry, theft, auto theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Elmer A. Mejia, 35, 800 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 a.m. Battery.
• Gregory N. Taylor, 65, 4200 block of South 5½, Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 a.m. Reckless driving.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.