Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 25, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• David E. Edwards, 54, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:50 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Clarence H. Fagg, 47, 8600 block of Layman Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Bonnie J. Howard, 42, 3100 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:03 p.m. Conversion (two counts).
• Dennis A. Deluca, 26, 1300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of paraphernalia and false reporting.
• Bradley C. Allen, 42, 1500 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
• Gregg F. Shepherd, 48, 7100 block of South Saginaw Place, Terre Haute. Booked 4:22 p.m. Domestic battery, criminal confinement (two counts), robbery, theft, auto theft, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Danielle A. Lower, 27, 1600 block of College, Terre Haute. Booked 5:32 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Shane J. McGovern, 39, 1100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 5:54 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Tristin G. Hughes, 20, 1900 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 p.m. Court order and conversion.
• Ernest D. Hinkle, 50, 2200 block of West Ryman Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert A. Brossman, 31, 1800 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Court order.
• Troy J. Roberts, 28, 3200 block of East Lynn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Jeremy D. Draper, 28, 8300 block of South Lisa Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
Monday
• Jimmy D. Massutti, 41, 1300 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Christy Massutti, 39, 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:49 a.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
