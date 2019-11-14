Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 14, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Michael P. Reffett, 43, 2700 block of West Turner Indiana, Brazil. Booked 9:31 a.m. Public intoxication.
• Phillip A. Batchelor, 26, no address available. Booked 10:50 a.m. Court order.
• Dejuan A. Howard, 23, 1300 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Christopher L. Dyer, 48, 2800 block of Elm, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Marc R. Welsh, 34, 9700 block of North U.S. 41, Rosedale. Booked 3:23 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Conrad M. Harrell, 55, 3900 block of Heritage Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, residential entry and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Nicholas W. Hamilton, 28, 1800 block of South 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:52 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Darrell W. Waltrip, 64, 300 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Ronald L. Fields, 59, 1500 block of South 240 East, Clinton. Booked 6:16 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Kali V. Anderson, 23, 1800 block of Blaine, Terre Haute. Booked 6:36 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Darrell J. Liffick, 40, 10 block of West Honey Creek Parkway, Terre Haute. Booked 6:56 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Robert W. Hope, 37, 1400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:59 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Brandi L. Taylor, 34, 2400 block of Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 11:54 p.m. Writ of body attachment and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Thursday
• Larry Harris, 34, no address available. Booked 12:16 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and felon carrying a handgun with prior conviction.
• Joel W. McCammon, 36, 1400 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 a.m. Conversion.
• Alana K. Robbs, 32, 2200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Habitual offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Dylan R. Roe, 25, 7300 block of South Mockingbird Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Devon M. Lakin, 20, 1100 block of Buckeye, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
