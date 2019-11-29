The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Christopher Lee Morgan, 35, 1200 block South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:21 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Shawn D. Swanson, 44, 100 block West Jackson Street, Brazil. Booked 3:18 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Kellie Ruth Akers, 31, 300 block West Olive, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:24 p.m. Failure to appear, escape from lawful detention, criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance, possession of paraphernalia, false reporting/informing, out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine.
• Joshua R. Williams, 38, 8700 block North Murphy Road, Brazil. Booked 5:34 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Michael J. Maloney, 34, 2700 block East Phylbeck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Genevieve M. Timms, 38, 3300 block South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Kerri Jean McKay, 40, 68700 block Calvin Center Road, Cassopolis, Michigan. Booked 9:35 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Friday
• Daniel Lee Biglin, 28, 5300 block North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 a.m. Theft.
• Michael A. Hutchens, 30, 2600 block Oakcoif Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 a.m. Possession of meth.
• Robert Hart II, 27, 1400 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:49 a.m. Domestic battery in presence of a child less than 16, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, intimidation.
• Christopher Lindsey, 26, 600 block South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
