Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 3, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Isaiah M. Hill, 23, 900 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:18 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Marvin D. Strong, 31, 2400 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:33 a.m. Criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
• Alex D. Branch, 29, 2200 block of Grand Prix, Indianapolis. Booked 9:37 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• James J. Duchene, 62, 300 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Crystal L. Thibodeaux, 31, 4800 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 a.m. Theft.
• James D. Waggoner, 22, 2700 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:26 a.m. Theft.
• Jason R. Elkins, 37, 200 block of South Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 a.m. Conversion.
• Scott Webb, 24, 6100 block of Lakeview Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 11:46 a.m. Residential entry.
• Joshawa S. Collins, 32, 700 block of East Chambers Street, Sullivan. Booked 2:45 p.m. Court order.
• David M. Cunningham, 52, 500 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:13 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Justin M. Blueher, 29, 1500 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:50 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Stanley L. Joy, 26, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:40 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Thomas Beauchman, 25, no address available. Booked 8:09 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge and resisting law enforcement.
• Megan Lehman, 24, 3100 block of East Hollywood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person (two counts).
Thursday
• Charles J. Gabbard, 35, 2100 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 a.m. Conversion.
• Steven C. Hooper, 27, 3200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Burglary and theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories.
• Brodie M. Hensley, 23, 3200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:48 a.m. Burglary and legend drug prescription violation.
• Mychal D. Noble, 28, 2300 block of Prairie Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 a.m. Burglary and theft.
• Angela Adams, 50, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 p.m. Failure to appear, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and battery against a public safety official.
• Andrew L Butts, 23, 4400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:21 p.m. Conversion.
• Benjamin E. Cash, 31, 100 block of Pines Drive, Rockville. Booked 10:11 p.m. Court order.
• Melissa K. Skaggs, 40, no address available. Booked 11:09 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts)and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Friday
• Demarcus L. Williams, 33, 700 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jamie L. Cooke, 20, 500 block of North Union Street, Hobart. Booked 4:57 a.m. Theft, false informing, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, possession/display of fictitious/suspended/altered driver's license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
