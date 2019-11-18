Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 18, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Jessica K. Maryon, 45, no address available. Booked 8:03 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Harley P. Beaty, 19, 2500 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:34 a.m. Criminal mischief, criminal trespass and residential entry.
• Harold J. Rogers, 44, 1900 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Rosalie Eversole, 53, 500 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:08 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael L. Holton, 35, 10 block of North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 p.m. Court order.
• Brian G. Robins, 42, 1400 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Sidney M. Johnson, 21, 4400 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 p.m. Criminal recklessness.
Monday
• Debra A. Pruitt, 57, 800 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Cody J. Briley, 21, 2200 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:35 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Christifer L. Roberts, 23, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
