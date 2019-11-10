Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 10, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Sharod E. Williams, 24, 600 block of Farrington, Terre Haute. Booked 8:02 a.m. Court order.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 30, no address available. Booked 11:01 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Robert A. Smith, 28, 1700 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 a.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Rhema N. Long, 35, 4200 block of South Kian Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:26 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Amber N. McKinney, 36, 1100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:11 p.m. Possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kevin K. Kennedy, 33, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance for legend drugs, dealing in methamphetamine (three counts), possession of marijuana, dealing in a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Manuel D. Rivera Jr., 26, 700 block of Lico Lane, Socorro, Texas. Booked 3:06 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• David E. Dunbar, 28, 1100 block of Fort Harrison Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 p.m. Battery by bodily waste.
• Durend M. Randall, 36, 10 block of Heritage Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and aggravated battery.
• Cody Briley, 21, 1300 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lucas P. Degenhardt, 23, 400 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Court order.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:55 p.m. Court order.
• Bryan M. Hendrickson, 35, 3100 block of 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert D. Clinkenbeard Jr., 59, 900 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:40 p.m. Theft.
• Michael L. Rowe, 33, 1300 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• William C. Laycock, 53, 200 block of North Hobson Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 11 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Desiree R. Alexander, 38, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Mark A Pitts, 27, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:45 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
Saturday
• Cecil W. Wilson, 52, 3300 block of East Goldenrod Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jesse D. Burris, 36, 1400 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 a.m. Strangulation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Rusty B. Lash, 40, 2100 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:45 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Brittany N. Wallace, 33, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 a.m. Residential entry.
• Robert E. Gabbard, 32, 1500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:07 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe (two counts), possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Robert L. Wright, 34, 1300 block of Liberty Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 a.m. Conversion.
• Brian A. Long, 40, 5900 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:31 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• Carl S. Martin, 28, 1200 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Aaron L. Hires, 25, 500 block of West Riggy, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:57 a.m. Residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Adam M. Burrage, 35, 3100 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Alysia S. Haggerty, 30, 2600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 p.m. Improper or no tail or plate light and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Christopher J. Lanning, 40, 2000 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:48 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Robert D. Rivard, 51, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 p.m. Court order (two counts).
• Dale L. Evans, 42, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Michael P. Reffett, 43, 2700 block of West Turner Indiana Street, Brazil. Booked 5:38 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Chelsey D. Laycock, 25, 10 block of North Lockhart Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:33 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Ricco D. Spencer, 23, 4300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ryan L. Stratton, 26, 10 block of Monroe Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 7:42 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• James L. Corbin, 29, 500 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:57 p.m. Dealing marijuana, hashish or salvia.
• Bradley A. Totten, 32, 2500 block of North Chamberlain, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of methamphetamine.
• Hope R. Sims, 19, 300 block of Blackman Street, Clinton. Booked 10:25 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Joseph W. Schlatter, 41, 900 block of Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
Sunday
• Cody L. Bousman, 23, 1800 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Failure to signal for turn or lane change, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Christina Gallagher, 47, 9500 block of East Harold Drive, Lewis. Booked 12:27 a.m. Battery by bodily waste, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
• Levi Gillis, 27, no address available. Booked 1:10 a.m. Battery, domestic battery, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• John Keller, 19, 5200 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:34 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling, residential entry, theft, conversion and possession of paraphernalia.
• Carrie A. Fields, 39, 300 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Carlos Hodge, 21, 9100 block of Meadowlark Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:38 a.m. Criminal trespass.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
