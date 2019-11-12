Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 12, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Javier L. Williams-Lambert, 28, 5100 block of Lakeshore, Indianapolis. Booked 8:49 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Harleigh Raquel Nicholson, 19, 300 block of South King, Brazil. Booked 2 p.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday
• Trey A. Blaine, 23, 1800 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:56 a.m. Criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
• William L. Watson, 49, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Daniel S. Brown, 44, 1300 block of Liberty Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 a.m. Receiving stolen property.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
