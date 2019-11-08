The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Penny Jo Long, 53, 2900 block Dean Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:32 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Robert H. Hill II, 36, 100 block South Seventh Street, Carbon. Booked 10:15 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Cameron Mackenzie Jones, 22, 5700 block Bren Mer, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 a.m. Theft.
• Benjamin A. Evinger, 40, 42300 block North Willow Street, Antioch, Ill. Booked 1:48 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tevin Devon Collins, 28, 200 block West Wheeler, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 p.m. Out-of-state warrant.
• Mats Stefan Alexander, 27, transient, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Gerry N. Neidhamer, 28, 600 block South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Invasion of privacy with prior unrelated conviction.
• Crystal Seeley, 33, 1200 block Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Herman R. Gray, 33, 600 block Poplar Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery against public safety official.
• Joshua Allen Peak, 33, 1500 block South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:39 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with prior conviction.
Friday
• Shauna Anne Riggle, 21, 8900 block North County Road 235 West, Brazil. Booked 3:29 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.