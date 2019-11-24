Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 24, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• John M. Hoffman, 49, 400 block of South 34th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 a.m. Parole violation.
• Tyrone J. Price, 49, 1900 block of Wallace Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 3:51 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear (two counts).
• Robert L. Wright, 34, 1700 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:12 p.m. Strangulation, confinement and domestic battery.
• Ezekiel L. Fuller, 20, 600 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:14 p.m. Check fraud.
• Justin M. McDonald, 34, 1300 block of North 1000 West, Linton. Booked 6:38 p.m. Court order.
• Anthony Malone, 57, 100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Court order and other (not Classified).
• Daniel C. Clark, 50, 200 block of South McIlroy Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:45 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Jessica L. McCullough, 29, 1000 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Mary A. Lacher, 55, 1900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Theft of a firearm.
• Chadwick S. Cutter, 28, 1200 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Kaley Bell, 27, 8800 block of Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 p.m. Battery.
• Megan J. Ray, 29, 10 block of Judith Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Saturday
• Clayton Langley, 28, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Out-of-county warrant and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Carolyn R. Yates, 21, 1400 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance.
• Byron C. Butterfield, 50, 4400 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Ryan Mack, 23, 200 block of South Washington Street, Clinton. Booked 2:17 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Shannon Hull, 24, 1400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:36 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Noah Murrmann, 20, 3000 block of Edgewater Square Drive, Elkhart. Booked 3:06 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Brent C. Cooley, 25, 7200 block of West Evans Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and battery against a public safety official.
• Kaci N. Moore, 28, 4500 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Carrie A. Fields, 40, 1500 block of County Road, Clinton. Booked 3:47 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Dwayne L. Childress, 36, 200 block of North Chicago Avenue, Brazil. Booked 4:37 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Amy R. Ravellette, 46, 2200 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:26 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Terry L. Maxfield, 31, 1900 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:49 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, failure to signal for turn or lane change and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Yolanda S. Dillard, 48, 1400 block of Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Conversion.
• Kelly A. Winston, 37, 1900 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:26 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Eric Moeller, 27, 1300 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Amber Silvers, 38, 2600 block of South 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Sunday
• Damon R. Pruitt, 27, Rosedale. Booked 12:21 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sarah N. Ward, 24, 1500 block of North Meridian Street, Brazil. Booked 12:32 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Francis V. Morra, 65, 500 block of South Dobbs Dell Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Daniel S. Reed, 26, no address available. Booked 1:45 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Denim L. Matchett, 24, 2300 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 a.m. Battery against public safety official, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Jesse L. Brown, 26, 3400 block of East Terrace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jason Custer, 30, no address available. Booked 5:34 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts); theft; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
