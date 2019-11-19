Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 19, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Taurie L. Featherston, 20, 2500 block of East Dexter, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Robert W. Shaw, 39, 3600 block of Marquette, Terre Haute. Booked 10:36 a.m. Intimidation.
• Michael S. Forsythe, 45, 400 block of South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Robert W. Hope, 37, Terre Haute. Booked 2:35 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and strangulation.
• Gerald L. West, 63, Carlisle. Booked 3:17 p.m. Court order.
• Rachel Rudisel, 42, 10 block of North Soules Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Matthew B. Hoskins, 38, 2500 block of West County Road 1000 North, Brazil. Booked 6:31 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• Douglas E. Shell, 63, 1300 block of South Keegan Place, Terre Haute. Booked 6:37 p.m. Reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Anthony W. Cheesman, 37, 2500 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• Felipe R. Castillo, 39, 2500 block of Dimmick Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:46 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Cody Morgan, 28, Montezuma. Booked 10:42 p.m. Court order.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
