Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 13, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Amanda K. Tomas-Chun, 32, no address available. Booked 1:45 p.m. Criminal trespass and battery against public safety official.
• Isaiah H. Rogers, 32, 600 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:39 p.m. Post conviction.
• Rachel D. Porter, 41, 1300 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 p.m. Criminal conversion.
• Hunter C. Kirk, 21, 100 block of Allendale Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Battery.
• Brandon Roberts, 21, 100 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Carrie C. Stichter, 40, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:50 p.m. Theft (two counts), counterfeiting, forgery, check deception, failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Alfred M. Branch, 53, no address available. Booked 10:35 p.m. Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday
• Jarred M. Nelk, 26, 9300 block of High Street, Clarks Hill. Booked 4 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
