The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• William R. Cook, 29, 400 block South Stratton, Sullivan. Booked 8:43 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Amy Tapy, 35, 2400 block Tippecanoe, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Adam Llewellyn, 38, 1400 block Ohio, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Robert H. Doss, 30, 600 block Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 p.m. Robbery with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury to person.
• Cameron Archibald, 29, 2200 block North Baker Avenue, Wenatchee, WA. Booked 12:58 p.m. Intimidation with prior unrelated conviction concerning same victim.
• Kevin Anthony Roberts, 18, 500 block North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 p.m. Escape, false reporting, false informing.
• Darryel Lamonth Porter, 62, 300 block North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 p.m. Possessing a look-a-like substance with prior conviction.
• Scott A. McCullough, 37, 3700 block Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe.
• Harley Michael Dycus, 19, 1000 block South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:35 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana.
• Quenten A. Wagle, 29, 1600 block College, Terre Haute. Booked 7:36 p.m. Possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
• Tony Joshua Brown, 23, 2100 block East Woodsmall Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 p.m. Driving while suspended with prior conviction.
• Mikaela N. Grady, 18, 1700 block East Howard Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance.
• Malena F. Myers, 36, 100 block North Fruitridge, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and criminal trespass.
• Roland E. Hillman, 31, 100 block North Fruitridge, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and improper or no tail or plate light.
Friday
• Michael E. Wilson, 27, 1100 block North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Auto theft and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
• Manuel F. Rivera, 25, 1000 block South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with prior conviction, habitual traffic violator, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
• Bottis Dontonio Shelton, 22, 1200 block South 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 a.m. Conversion.
• Deshay Mukes Jr., 24, 600 block Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:03 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Zachary Short, 21, 800 block South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
