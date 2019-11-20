Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 20, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Frank D. Porter, 21, 1300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jerry D. Wells, 40, 1400 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:42 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Brian K. Schatz, 55, 200 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Natasha L. Cromer, 30, 2100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 p.m. Conversion.
• Ryan T. Reynolds, 36, 1100 block of South First Street, Dugger. Booked 7:01 p.m. Theft.
• Deshawn M. Johnson, 22, 700 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:21 p.m. Burglary; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jeffrey R. Lowe, 39, 300 block of South Shew Street, Universal. Booked 7:54 p.m. Court order and out-of-county warrant.
• Paul M. Neice, 40, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kevin R. Ross, 37, 100 block of East Chestnut, Brazil. Booked 10:15 p.m. Failure to appear and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Chenxu Yang, 19, 1800 block of Heritage Trail, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, unlawful stopping/standing/parking of a vehicle alongside or opposite a street excavation/obstruction, disregarding a flashing red or yellow signal and learner's permit violation.
• Amanda J. Lyttle, 40, 4400 block of Longyear Place, Terre Haute. Booked 11:17 p.m. Failure to stop after accident, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Jerry L. Rutledge, 36, 4100 block of East Hall, Terre Haute. Booked 11:37 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Wednesday
• Ramant T. Cooper, 47, 2000 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 a.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Olin K. Todd, 31, 2800 block of East Phylbeck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 a.m. Strangulation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Tammy J. Darkis, 45, 1800 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:30 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Denise K. Owens, 31, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Theodore H. Pohlman, 80, 6100 block of West Evans Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:59 a.m. Intimidation.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
