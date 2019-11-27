Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 27, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Andrea L. Lee, 35, 1400 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 a.m. Conversion.
• Jennifer N. Newport, 39, 400 block of South Main Street, Sullivan. Booked 1:18 p.m. Check deception (two counts).
• Josie C. Hart, 31, 200 block of East Emil Street, Farmersburg. Booked 4:51 p.m. Failure to appear.
• April Dawn Robinson, 40, 300 block of South St. Clair Street, Sullivan. Booked 5:43 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Noah A. Rowans, 21, 2200 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:29 p.m. Neglect of a dependent.
• Travis M. Mize, 30, 2200 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 p.m. Conversion and check fraud.
• Shannon E. Gillie, 40, 700 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement.
• Deanna K. Ricketts, 26, 5100 block of East Country Road 500 North, Shelburn. Booked 8:34 p.m. Possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Amanda Byers, 24, 2100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• David T. Byers, 51, 2100 block of North 23rd St, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 p.m. Intimidation and possession of methamphetamine.
• Spencer G. Ooleyviray, 26, 8800 block of Bono Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Hailey K. Ray, 20, 1000 block of Cunningham Avenue, St. Charles, Mich. Booked 11:45 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
Wednesday
• Crystal R. Massutti, 38, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:41 a.m. Obstruction of justice, leaving the scene of an injury crash and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Chyanne L. Groover, 22 1009 Cunningham Avenue, St. Charles, Mich. Booked 1:34 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person
• Mary A. Shodipo, 38, 6300 block of Rathman Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:24 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
