Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 11, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Robert L. Hetterscheidt, 42, 3300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 a.m. Court order.
• Jeston L. Gregory, 34, 300 block of Southeast Washington Street, Jasonville. Booked 1:13 p.m. Intimidation.
• Erik S. Deal, 34, 2200 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Abbie N. Froschauer, 24, 300 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:17 p.m. Domestic battery.
• William W. Smith, 55, 5100 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 p.m. Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender.
• Harley J. Weir, 39, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:26 p.m. Conversion, resisting law enforcement and habitual offender.
• Ambra D. Grigsby, 39, 1700 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:48 p.m. Conversion.
• Bethany L. Edington, 24, 8900 block of Woodsmall Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 6:52 p.m. Residential entry and criminal mischief.
• Virgil Weir, 55, 1400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Shane J. Johnson, 29, 6500 block of East Robertson, Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Charles Catlett, 32, 1200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:51 p.m. Criminal mischief, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.
• Daniel L. Sappington, 27, 2600 block of Oak Cliff Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Paityn E. Cooper, 18, 3300 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sean P. Dempsey, 35, 2600 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Randall H. Hanns, 55, 200 block of West Paris, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 p.m. Failure to appear.
Monday
• Samuel P. Bowden, 29, 400 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Public intoxication.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
