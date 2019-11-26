Vigo County Jail Log: Nov. 26, 2019

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Samuel E. Haney, 54, 200 block of Winston Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Gavin Hunter, 19, 1100 block of North State Street, Sullivan. Booked 10:55 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Chase E. Whitman, 29, 800 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:02 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mitchell L. Gosnell, 44, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Debra D. Billings, 35, 1000 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Jerald R. Owens, 55, 300 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:01 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Joseph C. Reedy, 33, 1600 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:23 p.m. Contempt of court.
• John W. Rushing, 58, 7900 block of Greenwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 4:29 p.m. Invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Trent A. Sillery, 26, 900 block of Sloan Street, Crawfordsville. Booked 5:41 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to pregnant woman and domestic battery (two counts).
• Devonte J. Schnarr, 20, no address available. Booked 5:51 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joseph Zsebehazy, 34, 400 block of West Tamera Lane, Ellettsville. Booked 7:35 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Johnathan L. Ready, 42, 1600 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:41 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Harold E. Evans, 44, 2900 block of Arleth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Christopher C. Curtis, 53, 1700 block of Gaspin Drive, Goshen. Booked 9:55 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Matthew J. Kabbany, 26, 1700 block of North Third Street, Clinton. Booked 10:15 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Bryan L. Boswell, 43, 400 block of West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:05 p.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; failure to appear on felony charge; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday
• Dustin H. Baker, 33, 5300 block of South Graves Road, Brazil. Booked 12:13 a.m. Probation order violation.
• Heidi A. Lakin, 19, 7600 block of U.S. 41, Rosedale. Booked 12:34 a.m. False informing.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
