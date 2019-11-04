The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Demarcus L. Williams, 33, 700 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jamie L. Cooke, 20, 500 block of North Union Street, Hobart. Booked 4:57 a.m. Theft, false informing, illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage, possession/display of fictitious/suspended/altered driver’s license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• James R. Williams, 32, 1600 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Domestic battery, residential entry, invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine.
• Stepheny A. Lower, 28, 2300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:54 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tyler B. Stewart, 23, 1100 block of Heartwood Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 3:09 p.m. Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Shirley C. Milner, 49, 2100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:31 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, possession of methamphetamine and possessing paraphernalia.
• Tremayn A. Hatcher, 18, 6800 block of Walnut Bend Road, Indianapolis. Booked 4:38 p.m. Conversion.
• Lucas P. Degenhardt, 23, 400 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Court order.
• Timothy A. Biddy, 58, 1700 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Marvel D. Cooper, 36, Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Burglary.
• Paul R. Sands Jr., 45, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 p.m. Court order.
• Ronald S. Fields, 34, 2400 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Possession of controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Saturday
• William W. Smith, 55, 5100 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Kelsee M. Roberts, 25, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft (two counts), check fraud and fraud.
• Charles R. Booker, 59, 2200 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Daniel A. Brown, 33, 3800 block of East 89th Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 a.m. Battery on a person less than 14 years old, resisting law enforcement, escape from lawful detention, disorderly conduct, possession of methamphetamine, intimidation and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Larry Strong, 44, 2100 block of Old Indiana 37, Branchville. Booked 2:31 p.m. Court order.
• Robert A. Goodall, 38, 1900 block of Cobblestone Way North, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Richard R. Nicoson, 70, 2200 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:17 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Dwayne L. Porter, 58, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:32 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Ashley T. Allen, 24, 1800 block of East Road 950, Farmersburg. Booked 5:41 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Edward K. Britt, 33, 500 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:26 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Sharon Wolfe, 59, 1600 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:01 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Jerry L. Rutledge, 36, 4100 block of East Hall, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Auto theft, conversion and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Hazel A. Brenton, 50, 1000 block of South Sherfick Lane, Rosedale. Booked 9:38 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Kaitlyn R. Bell, 22, 1100 block of North Harrison Street, Brazil. Booked 11:22 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday
• John G. Diekhoff, 51, 3700 block of East Markle Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Habitual traffic violator and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sharod E. Williams, 24, 600 block of Farrington Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:04 a.m. Conversion and false informing.
• Troy A. Megerle, 33, 300 block of West Locust Street, Shelbyville. Booked 4:06 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Roy Tabor, 36, 9700 block of Grotto Road, Seelyville. Booked 4:49 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Danny L. Patton, 42, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Andrew S. Matherly, 35, 3500 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:05 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Deana K. Goble, 23, 600 block of North Main, Sullivan. Booked 3:56 p.m. Conversion.
• Anthony I. Irons, 38, 800 block of Huey Street, South Bend. Booked 5:08 p.m. Court order.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
